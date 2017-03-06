‘Coronation Street’ actress Kym Marsh has agreed a new deal with the soap’s bosses, which means her character Michelle Connor will be sticking around until at least summer 2018.
Kym’s had a huge year, thanks to a number of huge storylines, and at present, her character is dealing with the news that Steve McDonald fathered her best pal’s baby.
It has now been confirmed that Kym has signed another contract, following quotes from a source who told The Sun: “The bosses are delighted with Kym.
“Over the past year she has been handed some really challenging storylines, and she has handled them all brilliantly.
“Michelle has supported Simon Gregson’s character Steve through depression, married him and fallen pregnant with his child.
“But it was the miscarriage scenes that really blew them away.
“What’s more, they had a huge impact on viewers, many of whom got in touch to say how moved they were.
“Over the years Michelle has become a real Street favourite and everyone is pleased that Kym has signed for another year.”
Kym’s not the only star to recently sign a new deal, and Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley also recently put pen to paper on new contracts.
It’s believed “fireworks” are ahead for the pair, when Maria Connor - who enjoyed a secret tryst with Aidan before she was put behind bars - is released from prison.