There’s a light at the end of the tunnel for Michelle Connor in ‘Coronation Street’, who is reportedly set for a new romance, following a tough few months.

The year got off to a terrible start for Michelle and husband Steve McDonald, after she suffered a stillbirth at 23 weeks into her pregnancy.

While this would be enough for anyone to have to deal with, Michelle’s woes sadly don’t stop there, as she’s about to discover that her husband is the father of neighbour Leanne Battersby’s baby, following a one-night stand last year.