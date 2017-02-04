There’s a light at the end of the tunnel for Michelle Connor in ‘Coronation Street’, who is reportedly set for a new romance, following a tough few months.
The year got off to a terrible start for Michelle and husband Steve McDonald, after she suffered a stillbirth at 23 weeks into her pregnancy.
While this would be enough for anyone to have to deal with, Michelle’s woes sadly don’t stop there, as she’s about to discover that her husband is the father of neighbour Leanne Battersby’s baby, following a one-night stand last year.
However, while it was previously claimed that the news will prompt Kym Marsh’s soap character to kick Steve to the curb, it’s now been reported that she’s to find love with another Weatherfield resident.
Later this year, she’ll get together with Robert Preston, who consoles her in her hour of need, according to The Mirror.
An ITV insider told the newspaper: “Everyone loves Steve and Michelle together, but all good things come to an end.
“Viewers already know Robert’s in love with her, and it doesn’t take much to send her running into his arms. They’ll make a brilliant cobbles couple.”
We’re imagining the new relationship between Michelle and Robert isn’t going to be smooth sailing for anyone involved, though, particularly as she already isn’t exactly BFFs with his ex-wife, Tracy Barlow, who definitely isn’t a ‘Corrie’ resident you want to get on the wrong side of.
We’re anticipating plenty of fireworks.
It was recently reported that ‘Corrie’ could be about to get even bigger, with claims that the set was about to get an extension, in preparation for ITV starting to air six episodes of the soap a week later in the year.