Fans of the ITV soap saw Michelle discover her husband Steve is the father of Leanne Battersby’s baby son Oliver in scenes that aired on Friday (24 February), after he blurted out the secret in the packed-out Bistro.

Coronation Street ’s Michelle Connor will turn to admirer Robert Preston in the wake of Steve McDonald’s baby bombshell.

After demanding demand a divorce from Steve and barricading herself in the Rovers, Michelle later takes refuge at Maria’s flat.

In scenes to air this week, Robert is there in Michelle’s hour of need, when he turns up at the flat to comfort her.

The pair bond over shots of tequila and she is soon smiling again, and viewers will be left wondering whether this is the start of something, and if Steve has lost her for good.

Fans already know Robert harbours feelings for Michelle and she also tried to kiss him after her son Ruairi was still born.