‘Coronation Street’ actor Ben Price has shocked fans with the news that he’s stepping down from the role of Nick Tilsley.

Ben has explained that he’ll be saying “ta ra” to the cobbles for “purely personal” reasons, so he can spend more time with his wife and children.

He said: “‘Coronation Street’ has been the most significant part of my career and I have had a fantastic seven years here.

“The decision to leave is purely personal – I want to be able to spend more time with my family. I have been supported by a terrific cast and crew and have had the most glorious storylines and for that I am most grateful.”