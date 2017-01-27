‘Coronation Street’ actor Ben Price has shocked fans with the news that he’s stepping down from the role of Nick Tilsley.
Ben has explained that he’ll be saying “ta ra” to the cobbles for “purely personal” reasons, so he can spend more time with his wife and children.
He said: “‘Coronation Street’ has been the most significant part of my career and I have had a fantastic seven years here.
“The decision to leave is purely personal – I want to be able to spend more time with my family. I have been supported by a terrific cast and crew and have had the most glorious storylines and for that I am most grateful.”
At present, Ben commutes from his family home in London to Manchester to film ‘Corrie’.
According to The Mirror, Ben’s character will be leaving Weatherfield in an “explosive” storyline in the “early summer”.
Ben first joined ‘Corrie’ in 2010, taking over the role of Nick Tilsley, who was first played by Adam Rickitt, until he left the soap for good in 2004.
Executive producer Kieran Roberts has added: “We fully respect Ben’s decision to leave ‘Coronation Street’.
“He is valued member of cast who will be greatly missed but we still have many months of great storylines with him leading to his dramatic exit later this year.”
Nick is currently at the centre of one of the soap’s biggest dramas, as his girlfriend, Leanne Battersby, is expecting her first child, and he’s one of the few people who know the baby was actually fathered by Steve McDonald.
To make matters more complicated, Steve also got his wife, Michelle Connor, pregnant at around the same time, though earlier this month, she suffered a stillbirth, and it was recently reported that she’d be calling time on their marriage when she learns the truth about Leanne’s child.