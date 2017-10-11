This is the moment Rana Nazir kisses her best friend Kate Connor, in scenes set to air in tonight’s (Wed 11 Oct) ‘Coronation Street’. Rana, played by Bhavna Limbachia, finally gives into her feelings for Kate (Faye Brookes) after trying to push her emotions aside.

In a bid to hide her feelings for her mate, Rana told hubby Zeedan Nazir that she wanted to try for a baby. Meanwhile, Kate had believed that Rana’s negative reaction to her relationship with her girlfriend Imogen was homophobia, but it was actually the old green-eyed monster. Now the couple have split up, Rana turns up at Kate’s flat after a drunken night out with Rosie Webster and makes her move on her stunned best friend.

But Kate pushes her way and demands to know what’s going on after Rana lunges forward and plants a kiss on her. How will Kate react when she realises her married best friend is in love with her? Could this be the start of a long running affair storyline for the pair? ‘Coronation Street’ continues tonight, Wednesday 11th October, at 7:30pm on ITV.