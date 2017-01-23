‘Coronation Street’ star Kate Ford has admitted her dissatisfaction at her character’s storylines last year.
Kate plays resident Weatherfield troublemaker Tracy Barlow, who has been involved in her fair share of rows in the past 12 months, which have dominated much of her character’s screentime.
However, the soap actress has admitted she began to grew tired of Tracy’s constant rows, but insists she’s now much happier with the direction her character is taking.
She tells The Sun: “There’s very little that Tracy hasn’t done, she’s done most of the sensational stuff.
“That’s why it’s nice that she is going in a different direction at the moment. My scenes are more family-driven and real than they have been.”
Kate continued: “Tracy was harder to play for me last year, because she was becoming a bit one-dimensional, but this year she’s back on track.
“For a while the scriptwriters would have Tracy fight with someone, then they’d leave, and they’d give her another arch-enemy. It got a bit old. But recently I haven’t had that. Instead, she’s got friendships.”
The spotlight is currently back on the entire Barlow family, and at the end of last year, when Ken Barlow was taken to hospital after suffering a stroke.
In the wake of Ken’s health worries, several past Barlow family members have returned to be at his side, including his sons, Peter and Daniel, the latter of whom looks set for a drama of his own in the coming months.
Actor Sam Robertson also recently returned to the cobbles, as Ken’s grandson, Adam Barlow, though he stipulated he’d only be willing to come back to ‘Corrie’ if his character were made more three-dimensional.