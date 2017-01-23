‘Coronation Street’ star Kate Ford has admitted her dissatisfaction at her character’s storylines last year.

Kate plays resident Weatherfield troublemaker Tracy Barlow, who has been involved in her fair share of rows in the past 12 months, which have dominated much of her character’s screentime.

However, the soap actress has admitted she began to grew tired of Tracy’s constant rows, but insists she’s now much happier with the direction her character is taking.