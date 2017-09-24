Corrie McKeague's Family Retrace RAF Gunner's Last-Known Steps

The family of missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague has retraced his last-known steps exactly one year after he vanished.

The 23-year-old was last seen walking through Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, after a night-out with friends.

His mother, Nicola Urquhart, led a group of about 30 people around the town centre on Sunday in a bid to “jog someone’s memory”.

The journey was filmed by Mr McKeague’s older brother Makeyan and broadcast on Twitter.