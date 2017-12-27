Kind-Hearted Police Officers Buy Elderly Couple A Car On Christmas Day After Beloved Austin Metro Was Stolen

An elderly couple were reduced to tears of joy after police officers bought them a car for Christmas to replace one stolen earlier in the year.

Kind-hearted officers in Croydon, south London, surprised the husband and wife, both in their 70s, with keys to their new Vauxhall Corsa which appeared on their driveway on Christmas Day morning.

The couple, known as Mr and Mrs Gibbs, were also presented with a cheque for £2,300.

The special gifts were the result of a collection started by officers after the couple’s beloved Austin Metro was stolen in October from the garage of their Coulsdon home.

The couple, married for nearly 60 years, were left devastated as they relied on the vehicle to get them to and from hospital appointments.

A local car dealership Onodi in West Wickham offered to give the couple a car free of charge, and the donations from the officers and public were given to the couple to help pay for the insurance and MOT.

“Once you leave, I think we will have a good cry,” Mr Gibbs said. “I’m just so overwhelmed, I don’t know what to say.

“I’ve heard of wonderful things happening to people and we try and do our bit for charity, but I never thought this would happen for us.”