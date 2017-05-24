Couple's Splash Mountain Wedding Proposal Will Remind You Love Wins

A couple has warmed hearts around the world thanks to their adorable proposal photo taken on Splash Mountain.
Reddit user eugenius310 proposed to his boyfriend, Chris, by holding up a sign saying “will you marry me?” as the pair approached the big drop.
He later posted the photo online, along with the caption: “My mum told me not to post it on Facebook because she’s ashamed of me, so I’m posting it here for the world to see.”
The proposer added: “I proposed to my beautiful and amazing boyfriend at Disneyland yesterday with the help of my niece and nephews who helped me make the sign a few months ago.
“He had no idea I was proposing and I told him that we should make ‘shocked’ faces for the camera.
“Little did he know I was going to be behind him proposing with a sign! I quickly hid the sign away after the drop and when we exited the ride we walked to see our photo and he was shocked.
“I got down on one knee and asked him to spend the rest of his life with me. He said, ‘yes’.”
Hundreds of people have commented to congratulate the couple and more than 12,000 people have upvoted the photo on Reddit.
We wish the couple lots of happiness for their future together.