Couple's Splash Mountain Wedding Proposal Will Remind You Love Wins

A couple has warmed hearts around the world thanks to their adorable proposal photo taken on Splash Mountain.

Reddit user eugenius310 proposed to his boyfriend, Chris, by holding up a sign saying “will you marry me?” as the pair approached the big drop.

He later posted the photo online, along with the caption: “My mum told me not to post it on Facebook because she’s ashamed of me, so I’m posting it here for the world to see.”