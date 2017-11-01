At least two people have been injured in a traffic collision in Covent Garden, with witnesses reporting that a black cab mounted the pavement in one of the busiest areas of London.

Met Police officers confirmed that there had been a “serious injury accident” involving a taxi in the centre of the city, but said it is not thought to be terror-related.

According to the force, two casualties are currently being treated by the London Ambulance Service.

Meanwhile, the driver of the taxi is assisting police with their enquiries, Scotland Yard said on Twitter.