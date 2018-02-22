All Sections
    • NEWS
    22/02/2018 16:49 GMT

    Coventry ‘Hit-And-Run’ Kills Two Brothers, Aged 2 And 6

    Two people have been arrested.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    A black Ford Focus which was found abandoned a short time after two boys died after a hit-and-run in Coventry.

    A two-year-old boy and his brother, six, have been killed after a hit-and-run in Coventry, West Midlands Police said.

    A black Ford Focus was found abandoned a short time after the crash on MacDonald Road, Stoke, Coventry.

    Two people, a 22-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images

    Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the West Midlands Police collision investigation unit, said: “We are still trying to establish how this tragic incident has happened and anyone who has not yet spoken to an officer should call us on 101.

    “This is a parent’s worst nightmare and it’s impossible to imagine their grief, but specialist officers will be supporting them as our investigation continues.”

    The road remains closed while emergency services are at the scene. 

    Information be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

    Conversations