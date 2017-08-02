Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Confirms She Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez has publicly confirmed that she is pregnant, putting weeks of rumours to rest.
The 23-year-old revealed she is expecting her first child during an exclusive photoshoot with Hola! magazine, which ran under a headline announcing her pregnancy.
She also said in an accompanying interview: “I love children, nature, animals. I have a cat, who’s now three, who is my best friend. I love surrounding myself with people who inspire me to be a better person every day, and who bring good energy.”
The baby will be the first for the Spanish model, who is frequently pictured on the Real Madrid star’s Instagram account alongside declarations of love, since they made their relationship public last month.
The Portuguese footballer has not confirmed the baby news himself.
But did previously tell news outlet El Mundo, that he was “very happy” there was “another baby on the way” when asked.
Ronaldo already has three children, all born via surrogate, Cristiano Ronaldo junior, seven, and twins, Eva and Mateo, who were born in June.
In March 2017 it was first reported that Ronaldo was expecting twins, however he did not at the time confirm the news.
“He feels the time is right for his boy to have brothers to grow up with,” a source told The Sun at the time.
“His mum Dolores will be there to lend a helping hand like she has been with little Cristiano.”
Ronaldo has previously said that he would like seven children.