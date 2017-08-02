Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Confirms She Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez has publicly confirmed that she is pregnant, putting weeks of rumours to rest.

The 23-year-old revealed she is expecting her first child during an exclusive photoshoot with Hola! magazine, which ran under a headline announcing her pregnancy.

She also said in an accompanying interview: “I love children, nature, animals. I have a cat, who’s now three, who is my best friend. I love surrounding myself with people who inspire me to be a better person every day, and who bring good energy.”