Listen, we’re not ones for throwing shade at someone’s hard work, but a new statue of Cristiano Ronaldo has just been unveiled at Madeira airport and… how do we say this politely?
It does not resemble Cristiano Ronaldo.
Just so you can see what we’re talking about, here’s a photo of the footballer looking very handsome at the grand unveiling…
...and here is the aforementioned bust, supposedly of his likeness:
Yikes.
Suffice to say, on an otherwise pretty glum news day, people on Twitter have had a field day since the pics of the bust were first shared, with many claiming it’s managed to offer them some light comic relief:
The questionable sculpture rather unfortunately overshadowed what was otherwise an exciting day for Ronaldo, who has had the airport in his home of Madeira named after him.
Although the move to rename the airport as the ‘Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo’ hasn’t been warmly received by everyone, Ronaldo defended the decision during a speech at the unveiling.
He said (via the Daily Mail): “Seeing my name being given to this airport is something very special, everyone knows that I am proud of my country and especially my home city.
“Thank you very much to the president of the regional government Miguel Albuquerque for having had the courage and the firmness to do it. My friend, I never asked for this, but I’m not a hypocrite, and I’m happy and honoured.
“I know some people do not agree and I know some people who are not here would be happy for this moment… I will try to dignify Portugal and especially Madeira with a spirit of sacrifice, dignity and passion.”
Shall we just have one last look?
Isn’t that something?
