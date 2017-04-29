Fern Britton turns up the heat in the ‘Culinary Genius’ kitchen next week, when she is reunited on screen with husband Phil Vickery.

The presenter just can’t resist flirting up a storm, as Phil dons his chef whites as the latest guest judge on the ITV daytime cookery show.

In our exclusive set of clips from next week’s episodes, fans will see the pair get a bit saucy, when Fern compares Phil to a hot chilli found in the larder on the set.