Fern Britton turns up the heat in the ‘Culinary Genius’ kitchen next week, when she is reunited on screen with husband Phil Vickery.
The presenter just can’t resist flirting up a storm, as Phil dons his chef whites as the latest guest judge on the ITV daytime cookery show.
In our exclusive set of clips from next week’s episodes, fans will see the pair get a bit saucy, when Fern compares Phil to a hot chilli found in the larder on the set.
However, it’s not all martial bliss as Fern reveals a few of Phil’s bad habits and calls him out for no longer making the dish he managed to woo her with.
Fern previously admitted she was loving being back on set with her hubby, revealing it felt like having a date.
Speaking to HuffPost UK, she said: “I love it. Obviously we are at home together all the time when we’re not made up and looking as good as one can, but it’s been like having a date with each other. He’s being nice to me and being charming and I think, ‘ooh, flirty boy’, so I like that.”
Phil added: “She’s sharp, really sharp. You’ve got to have your wits about you. But she’s the ultimate professional and it’s great fun.”
Phil joins ‘Culinary Genius’ on Monday (1 May) at 3pm on ITV.