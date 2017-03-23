Customer Leaves Touching Apology Note For Starbucks Barista After Losing Her Temper

A customer who lost her temper at a Starbucks barista sent him a heartfelt note to apologise, as well as a hefty tip.
The woman, known only as Debbie, became frustrated while going through one of America’s drive-thru Starbucks.
In her note, she explained that she had become agitated when the barista told her they’d run out of drink carriers and things soon became heated.
“Greetings Starbuck barista! Yesterday at your drive-thru we had a less than cheerful encounter. At no fault of yours, you were out of carriers and said you could not take my empty cup (trash). I was less than understanding and my manner was curt,” the note said.
“I need to apologise. The thought of leaving a trail of unkindness like that is not the path I want to reflect. Not for you, not for me.
“You are a young man, clearly working hard to build a future and you should be commended. Keep up your attitude of cheer and hope. Stay hopeful no matter what kind of people cross your path (or drive thru).
“Surly, God has good blessing in store [sic]. You taught this ole’ lady something yesterday about kindness, compassion and staying humble.”
Debbie also left $50 (£40) for the barista to thank him for staying calm.
We all lose our temper from time to time, but this story just goes to show that saying sorry goes a long way.