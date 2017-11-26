Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of D-Day Veteran, 96, Attacked With Claw Hammer

A man has been charged with aggravated burglary and the attempted murder of a D-Day veteran, who was seriously injured in a suspected claw hammer attack.

Jim Booth, 96, who has been described as an “exceptional person” and a “legend” by his family, was allegedly attacked at his home in Gipsy Lane in Taunton, Somerset, on Wednesday afternoon.

Joseph Isaacs, 39, of no fixed address, was charged in connection with the incident on Sunday and will appear at Taunton Deane Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

It is believed a claw hammer was used to attack Royal Navy veteran Mr Booth, who suffered serious injuries to his head and body, and was taken to hospital where his condition was described as “potentially life-threatening”.