Dancer's Proposal During Choreographed Routine Will Melt Your Heart

A lot of planning goes into any marriage proposal proposal, but when one choreographer popped the question he made sure it was staged to precision.
Phil Wright and his dancer girlfriend Ashley Liai were performing a choreographed routine to John Legend’s ‘You and I’, when he surprised her - and the crowd - by getting down on one knee.
Guess what? She said yes.
The in-sync couple were showcasing their moves at Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, California.
At the end of the routine, as Ashley faced the other way, Phil pulled a ring box out of his back pocket and got down on one knee. When she turned around, putting her hands to her face in shock, the audience erupted into hysterical screams.
The impressive proposal has gone viral with thousands of people sending their well wishes.
Congrats to the couple.