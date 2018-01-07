'Dancing On Ice' Returns - HuffPost Verdict

Dancing On Ice’s comeback always seemed somewhat inevitable.

Over the past four years, ITV has struggled to fill the light entertainment gap left in the Sunday night winter schedule, meaning viewers had to endure shows like ‘Dance Dance Dance’ (remember that?) and ‘Get Your Act Together’ (nope, us neither).

So, no matter what your opinion on the show was previously, it probably is a welcome return for ‘Dancing On Ice’.

Its hiatus has certainly helped spike much-needed interest, as it was flagging when it was taken off air in 2014, with ratings having halved from its late 00s heyday.

But with a brand new look and feel, this show does feel fresh - although it’s less of a ‘reboot’ than a spruce-up, meaning there’s lots here to enjoy for old fans, and as well as ones who will just be discovering it.

Having first met rink-side on ‘DOI’, Phillip and Holly are just perfect to have back at the helm. With their years together on ‘This Morning’ cementing their partnership, ITV has decided to keep them together at all times during the show this time around, presumably to capitalise on their chemistry.

Meanwhile, returning judge Jason Gardiner is just as catty on the panel as he ever was. His mean one-liners seem a touch out of place in this post-‘Bake Off’ era of telly, but there’s no denying this incarnation of ‘DOI’ wouldn’t quite have been quite the same without him.

Torvill and Dean’s transition to the judging panel proved to be a mixed bag, though, as while Chris took to it as easily as he does to the ice, Jayne was metaphorically clinging to the edges, as she struggled to deliver a convincing verdict to any of the contestants.

With the first week of skating action now done and dusted, there’s nine left to go, and while we don’t expect ‘Dancing On Ice’ will regain its position as a genuine rival to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, we’re quite happy to have some glitter and sparkle back on our screens.