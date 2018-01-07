'Dancing On Ice' Returns - HuffPost Verdict

K E Y P O I N T S
- ‘Dancing On Ice’ returned to ITV four years after being axed.
- Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were reunited as hosts, with Torvill and Dean moving to the judging panel alongside Jason Gardiner and Ashley Banjo.
- There was a brand new look with a new purpose-built studio and updated titles and graphics.
- Twelve brand new celebrities were unveiled, with six taking to the ice for the first time.
- Jake Quickenden and Kem Cetinay both came out on top of the leader board with 20.5 points out of a possible 40.
- Candice Brown will take part in next week’s skate-off after polling the lowest score and combined votes.
- The remaining six celebrities will take to the ice next Sunday, with the bottom star going up against Candice in the skate-off, where one will be eliminated.
S C O R E B R E A K D O W N
=1. Jake Quickenden and Vanessa Bauer = 20.5/40
- Skated to ‘Wrapped Up’ by Olly Murs
- They were awarded 4 + 5 + 6 + 5.5 = 20.5
=1. Kem Cetinay and Alex Murphy = 20.5/40
- Skated to ‘Shut Up And Dance’ by Walk The Moon
- They were awarded 4.5 + 5 + 5.5 + 5.5 = 20.5
3. Perrie Shakes-Drayton and Hamish Gaman = 20/40
- Skated to ‘Runnin’ (Lose It All)′ by Beyoncé
- They were awarded 5.5 + 4.5 + 5 + 5 = 20
4. Antony Cotton and Brandee Malto = 15.5/40
- Skated to ‘Club Tropicana’ by Wham!
- They were awarded 3 + 4 + 4.5 + 4 = 15.5
5. Stephanie Waring and Slyvain Lamgchambon = 14.5/40
- Skated to ‘Blow Your Mind (Mwah)’ by Dua Lipa
- They were awarded 3 + 3.5 + 4.5 + 3.5 = 14.5
6. Candice Brown and Matt Evers = 13/40
- Skated to ‘At Last’ by Etta James
- They were awarded 3 + 3.5 + 3 + 3.5 = 13
S N A P V E R D I C T
Dancing On Ice’s comeback always seemed somewhat inevitable.
Over the past four years, ITV has struggled to fill the light entertainment gap left in the Sunday night winter schedule, meaning viewers had to endure shows like ‘Dance Dance Dance’ (remember that?) and ‘Get Your Act Together’ (nope, us neither).
So, no matter what your opinion on the show was previously, it probably is a welcome return for ‘Dancing On Ice’.
Its hiatus has certainly helped spike much-needed interest, as it was flagging when it was taken off air in 2014, with ratings having halved from its late 00s heyday.
But with a brand new look and feel, this show does feel fresh - although it’s less of a ‘reboot’ than a spruce-up, meaning there’s lots here to enjoy for old fans, and as well as ones who will just be discovering it.
Having first met rink-side on ‘DOI’, Phillip and Holly are just perfect to have back at the helm. With their years together on ‘This Morning’ cementing their partnership, ITV has decided to keep them together at all times during the show this time around, presumably to capitalise on their chemistry.
Meanwhile, returning judge Jason Gardiner is just as catty on the panel as he ever was. His mean one-liners seem a touch out of place in this post-‘Bake Off’ era of telly, but there’s no denying this incarnation of ‘DOI’ wouldn’t quite have been quite the same without him.
Torvill and Dean’s transition to the judging panel proved to be a mixed bag, though, as while Chris took to it as easily as he does to the ice, Jayne was metaphorically clinging to the edges, as she struggled to deliver a convincing verdict to any of the contestants.
With the first week of skating action now done and dusted, there’s nine left to go, and while we don’t expect ‘Dancing On Ice’ will regain its position as a genuine rival to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, we’re quite happy to have some glitter and sparkle back on our screens.
B E S T L I N E S
Oh, you're a nasty old git, you." Antony Cotton to Jason Gardiner
Holly Willoughyby: Can you take my buns?
Jordan Banjo: That’s quite an offer!
Phillip Schofield: You don’t hear her say that very often.
‘Dancing On Ice’ continues next Sunday (14 January) at 6pm on ITV.