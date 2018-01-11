He will now not return as the competition continues this weekend.

Matt’s voiceover work on the reboot of the ITV skating show was met with negative reviews from fans when the new series debuted last Sunday (7 January).

‘Dancing On Ice’ bosses have confirmed reports commentator Matt Chapman has left the show after just one week in the role.

A ‘Dancing On Ice’ spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “We can confirm that Matt Chapman has left the show, and wish him all the very best and look forward to him reporting at ITV Racing at Warwick this weekend.”

Speaking to The Sun, Matt claimed it was his decision to walk (or should that be skate?) away from the show.

“I’ve decided to hang up my skates, leave the rink and return to the turf and I wish the show the best of luck for the rest of the run,” he said.

ITV has not yet announced who will replace him on Sunday.

After viewers called for him to be axed during last week’s show, Matt had said he planned to win them over as the weeks went on.