‘Dancing On Ice’ bosses have confirmed reports commentator Matt Chapman has left the show after just one week in the role.
Matt’s voiceover work on the reboot of the ITV skating show was met with negative reviews from fans when the new series debuted last Sunday (7 January).
He will now not return as the competition continues this weekend.
A ‘Dancing On Ice’ spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “We can confirm that Matt Chapman has left the show, and wish him all the very best and look forward to him reporting at ITV Racing at Warwick this weekend.”
Speaking to The Sun, Matt claimed it was his decision to walk (or should that be skate?) away from the show.
“I’ve decided to hang up my skates, leave the rink and return to the turf and I wish the show the best of luck for the rest of the run,” he said.
ITV has not yet announced who will replace him on Sunday.
After viewers called for him to be axed during last week’s show, Matt had said he planned to win them over as the weeks went on.
He tweeted: “Hey people thanks for loads of kind comments @dancingonice. Quite a night.
“And for those thinking: ‘Who the hell was that?’ Will try win you over in next 9 shows! #life #fun #newchallenge.”
The late Tony Gubba and Simon Reed previously served as commentators on the show.
Despite Matt’s voice, the return of ‘Dancing On Ice’ proved to be a huge hit for ITV, with an average of 7.5 million tuned in to the first episode - up on the 6.8 million who watched the launch of the last series in 2014.
‘Dancing On Ice’ continues on Sunday at 6pm on ITV.