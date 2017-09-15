Ever since ITV confirmed that ‘Dancing On Ice’ is coming back in 2018, there’s only been one question on our lips: will Jason Gardiner be back on the judging panel?

It’s already been revealed that this time around, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be making a step over to the judging table, rather than acting as coaches as they did in the show’s first incarnation.

This prompted even more speculation about whether the acid-tongued judge would be returning.

Well, The Sun appears to have the answer, reporting that Jason will be back for the new series.