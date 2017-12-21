‘Dancing On Ice’ doesn’t even launch until next month, but returning judge Jason Gardiner has already got his claws out.

But without any celebrities’ performances on the ice rink to critique, Jason has turned his attention to some of his former fellow ‘Dancing On Ice’ judges, admitting he doesn’t think that producers always got it right in previous years.

Or, as he put it (via Radio Times): “I think it was missing people that really had an understanding or an actual experience in dance.”