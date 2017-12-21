‘Dancing On Ice’ doesn’t even launch until next month, but returning judge Jason Gardiner has already got his claws out.
But without any celebrities’ performances on the ice rink to critique, Jason has turned his attention to some of his former fellow ‘Dancing On Ice’ judges, admitting he doesn’t think that producers always got it right in previous years.
Or, as he put it (via Radio Times): “I think it was missing people that really had an understanding or an actual experience in dance.”
During its initial eight-year run, which culminated in an ‘All Stars’ series in 2014, the panel featured contributions from the likes of West End staple Ruthie Henshall, former Spice Girl Emma Bunton and Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts.
However, Jason refused to be drawn in on who he felt was unqualified to sit on the panel, insisting: “I’m just leaving it there. I don’t need to name names.”
This time around, Jason will be joined by ice dancing extraordinaires Torvill and Dean - who previously served as coaches on the show - and Diversity performer Ashley Banjo.
Jason said of the new judging line-up: “What feels great is that for the first time, the panel feels solid.
“Everybody that’s on it is an expert in their own right and have incredible experience that they’re going to bring to the panel and to the show.”
In past series, Jason’s acid tongue has landed him in hot water with viewers, most notably in 2011, when he told consultant Karen Barber that “if her opinion mattered” she would still be on the judging panel.
The new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’ kicks off on 7 January on ITV.