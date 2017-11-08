Stephanie Waring has been confirmed for ‘Dancing On Ice’, completing the line-up ahead of the show’s return next year.
The news was announced on BUILD, with the ‘Hollyoaks’ actress appearing live to reveal the news.
She revealed: “I’m super excited to be selected or the show... I’m very nervous, it’s just so much tot ake on but I think I’m up for the challenge.”
When asked what was the most daunting aspect of the show, Stephanie said she hoped to “be as good as previous contestants... especially Jorgie Porter” who she called “one of my all-time favourites”, adding: “I’ve only had a week of rehearsing so far so... we’ll see!”
Stephanie isn’t the only soap star on the line-up and she joins ‘Coronation Street’ actors Anthony Cotton and Brooke Vincent.
Other celebs competing on the show include former England cricketer Monty Panesar, Good Morning Britain’s Alex Beresford, Love Islander Kem Cetinay and former ‘Great British Bake Off’ champ Candice Brown.
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back as presenters while Jason Gardiner, the Craig Revel Horwood of the ice-skating world, is returning to his usual seat on the judging panel.
He’ll be joined by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who will be giving their verdicts on the celebrities’ moves instead of coaching them.
Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo completes the judging line-up.
‘Dancing On Ice’ will return to ITV in 2018.