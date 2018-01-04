‘Dancing On Ice’ professional Matt Evers has explained his motivation to come out as gay, following the rise of President Donald Trump.

Matt, who was born and raised in Minnesota, appeared on all nine series of the original run of ‘Dancing On Ice’, during which time he was partnered with contestants including Pamela Anderson, Jorgie Porter and Denise Welch.

In an interview in the new issue of Attitude magazine, Matt has revealed that he is gay, explaining that the current political climate influenced his decision.