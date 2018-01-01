‘Dancing On Ice’ contestant Max Evans has admitted he’s not sure whether infamous judge Jason Gardiner is actually qualified to pass comment on contestants’ abilities.

Throughout ITV’s first run of ‘Dancing On Ice’, the show became famous for Jason’s sharp put-downs, and ahead of his return to the panel, he’s promised he’ll be his usual honest self.

However, it doesn’t as though former rugby pro Max will be losing sleep over what Jason thinks of his performance when he hits the ice for the first time this weekend.