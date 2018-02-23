“It saddens me to announce I will not be skating with @_ale_the_cat_ this Sunday,” he wrote. “Ale has had a serious case of the flu all week & producers have decided she’s not well enough to train or perform.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed the news on Friday (23 February) morning, with Max then sharing a post on his Instagram account.

Ale’s illness comes at a difficult time for the pair, as Max will be hoping to bounce back after ending up in last week’s skate off.

‘Dancing On Ice’ contestant Max Evans will perform with a new partner, Brandee Malto, this weekend, as Ale Izquierdo has been struck down with flu.

“I know Ale, and I know this isn’t her call, she is one of the bravest fighters I know and she would fight anything to perform on the show! She also told me her Mum is coming from Mexico next week to watch the show and she wanted to get better to give us the best chance of getting through this week and performing for her Mum!

“I found out yesterday I will be performing with @justbrandee I have no doubt Brandee is up for the huge challenge we face and I want everyone to know we are going to work our butts off to deliver a performance Ale will be proud of.

“Please take the time to send Ale get well messages, I know she’s absolutely gutted and very poorly right now. Thank you always for your support x”

Ale also shared a post on Twitter, writing: “Sad to announce that unfortunately I won’t be able to take part of the competition this Sunday due to being diagnosed with the flu.

“Wishing the best to my partner this Sunday. He will be skating with my really good friend Brandee! Im sure they will do really good!”

Matt’s new partner, Brandee, was paired with Antony Cotton on the current series, until the Coronation Street star’s elimination last week.