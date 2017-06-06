The actress is best known for playing Sophie Webster in the soap, but it’s now being claimed that she’s ready to try something a little different.

‘Coronation Street’ actress Brooke Vincent will be one of the celebrities getting her skates on when ‘Dancing On Ice’ returns, according to reports.

The Sun has reported that Brooke is one of the first celebs to agree to appearing on the reboot of the ITV show, and a source is quoted as telling the paper: “Brooke has already wowed judges with her skating audition. Bosses feel she’ll be the perfect glam signing.”

Brooke is no stranger to reality TV, and way back in 2006 she appeared on the programme ‘Soapstar Superstar’.

Rumours that ‘Dancing On Ice’ would be back on our screens, three years after the final series, began circulating in March.

Jayne Torvill then confirmed the plans in April, telling the Sun: “I love that it’s coming back. It’s great news – I’m really looking forward to it.

“The show will definitely be refreshed, but the basics will be the same. We will still be teaching celebrities how to skate.

“It was a different sort of platform being in the studio – we like to be creative and come up with new things. There’s a new bar to set when the show returns.”