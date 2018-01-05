All Sections
    David Attenborough Blasts Bear Grylls For Killing Animals On His Survival Show

    “He will have to answer for himself."

    05/01/2018 07:11 GMT

    Sir David Attenborough has made his feelings clear about fellow adventurer Bear Grylls killing animals on his TV shows.

    The latest series of Channel 4’s ‘The Island With Bear Grylls’ has seen Bear and the contestants slaughter pigs, turkeys and crocodiles.

    But Sir David has criticised the killing of animals for the sake of entertainment.

    BBC
    Sir David Attenborough

    The 91-year-old ‘Blue Planet’ presenter told The Sun: “We’ve never killed an animal.

    “Bear Grylls will have to answer for himself.

    “But I wouldn’t willingly kill an animal just to get a shot.”

    It’s not the first time Bear has come under fire for sacrificing animals on his show.

    Channel 4
    Bear Grylls

    Animal charity PETA has also condemned the show’s “miserable celebrities and producers” after Olympian Iwan Thomas and former ‘Coronation Street’ actor Ryan Thomas killed a crocodile with a knife.

    The scenes, which aired last year during the celebrity special, also sparked complaints to media watchdog Ofcom.

    Meanwhile, following the huge success of ‘Blue Planet 2’, Sir David has signed a huge deal to host a new Netflix show on conservation.

    He said: “Netflix want me to do something on conservation and have asked me to do it, and I’ve said I would.

    “There’s certain things that the BBC can do and can’t do, and I can see some reasons why to do a programme on Netflix rather than the BBC.”

    Earlier this week, Sir David revealed the one thing that could put an end to his 75-year TV career.

