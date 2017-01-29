Like every other guest in its long history, the footballing superstar was invited to choose eight records that all mean the most to him.

David Beckham was today whisked away as a castaway on Radio 4, to help celebrate the 75th birthday of its flagship programme, ‘ Desert Island Discs’.

Ella Fitzgerald - Every Time We Say Goodbye

This was playing every Saturday morning when we visited my grandparents. I’d walk in and sit in my granddad’s chair, and he’d walk in and say ‘out’. He was stern but loving, and was exactly the same with my children.

Michael McDonald and the Doobie Brothers - What A Fool Believes...

This reminds me of being with my parents, driving up to the Bobby Charlton Academy, stopping at the Little Chef, eating gammon. My dad would play this album from start to finish and sing at the top of his voice.

Stone Roses - I Am The Resurrection

This is from the 1990s in Manchester, there were so many things going on. It was the time of the Hacienda. I probably only went there once, but certain songs remind me of Manchester.

Elton John - Something About The Way You Look Tonight

1999 was a very special year. I won the treble, I got married, and we had our first child, Brooklyn. We became friends with Elton and he was coming to the wedding to perform this song, and we got a call in the morning to say he’d had a heart attack and couldn’t come. We christened the kids a couple of years after that, and he came and performed this for us, and it’s a very special song for us.

Alejandro Sanz - No Es No Lismo

It reminds me of Madrid and the four years that I spent there. Victoria laughs at me because I always jump into the culture from day one, but I did the same with Madrid. I knew I had to learn the language, so I went to a Spanish bar, sitting on my own. This man is an amazing talent and a good friend.

Rolling Stones - Wild Horses

It’s such a strong powerful song, sung by one of the best bands of all time. Whenever I’ve gone through a tough time, or on the way to a game, this is one song that reminds me of great occasions.

Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney - The Girl Is Mine

There are special moments you have with your children. When Harper was only a few weeks old, I’d try to make her smile. This song is my special moment with my little girl.

Sidney Bechet - Si Tu Vois Ma Mere

I’d spent so many years as a professional footballer, at some point I knew it had to come to an end. I had a phone call from the owners of PSG so I moved to Paris. This is for reflections, for Paris, for France, and an important moment in my career, when I retired, I finished playing.

The one tune he’d take above all the others?

Ella Fitzgerald - Every Time We Say Goodbye.

His book (the Bible, and complete works of William Shakespeare already provided)?

One of my passions, On Fire by Francis Mallmann. It teaches you to cook anywhere, so if I was stuck on island, I could rustle up something.

His luxury item?

My England caps.

