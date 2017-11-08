David Beckham Reveals He Is Prone To Getting Nits Just Like Any Other Parent

David Beckham may be able to visit the top stylists to look after his hair, but that doesn’t mean his famous mane is immune from an issue parents dread... nits.
“It sometimes rages through the school,” he said. “I just think if the kids get it, well...”
Beckham spoke to the Evening Standard about his family life as he launched the Kent and Curwen’s menswear flagship store in London’s Covent Garden on Tuesday 7 November.
When he’s not travelling for work Beckham does the school run “every single day”, dropping the kids off one-by-one.
He also said that all four of his children - Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12 and Harper, six - are made to clean up after themselves.
“Kids need to know there are boundaries, in life and in school,” he said. ”‘Pick up your clothes — don’t make your parents do it. Pick up the wet towel from the floor. Unload the dishwasher. Clean up’.”
Beckham has previously spoken about how he and Victoria make sure their children stay grounded amid their celebrity lifestyle.
“Me and Victoria were brought up with strong discipline by our parents and to have respect for people and our boys have definitely got that,” he said in 2013.
“They’ve been saying please and thank you since they were two or three years old. They’re very polite boys.”