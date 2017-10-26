Victoria and David Beckham’s youngest son Cruz sparked concern from fans when he shared a video of himself lifting weights in the gym, but it’s not all it seems.

The 12-year-old posted a video of himself on a bench press with his brother, Brooklyn, and two friends on each side.

“No gains,” he captioned the video, shared on Wednesday 25 October.

Commenting on the photo, some were concerned that Cruz was too young to be in the gym, with one writing: “No way, too young for this, it’s not good.”

Another wrote: “At 12 years old this is not acceptable.”

However, others soon realised that the video was meant as a laugh.