Victoria and David Beckham’s youngest son Cruz sparked concern from fans when he shared a video of himself lifting weights in the gym, but it’s not all it seems.
The 12-year-old posted a video of himself on a bench press with his brother, Brooklyn, and two friends on each side.
“No gains,” he captioned the video, shared on Wednesday 25 October.
Commenting on the photo, some were concerned that Cruz was too young to be in the gym, with one writing: “No way, too young for this, it’s not good.”
Another wrote: “At 12 years old this is not acceptable.”
However, others soon realised that the video was meant as a laugh.
Commenting on the video, one person wrote: “You’re all being silly - there’s two people on each side of him helping him lift it.”
Another wrote: “He’s doing it for a laugh, it’s obviously not serious. Calm down, it really is a bit of fun.”
And someone else wrote: “Look closely on the right, you can see the man is holding the bar and squatting as Cruz brings it down.
“It just appears as if he’s lifting it by himself.”