David Cassidy is said to be in a critical condition, after being hospitalised with organ failure.
The singer and former ‘Partridge Family’ star is suffering from kidney failure and is in a desperate need of a liver transplant, according to his publicist.
Jo-Ann Geffen told various publications David is “is conscious and surrounded by family and friends”.
“Nothing is imminent and we are taking it day by day,” she added to CNN.
Among those at his bedside is daughter Katie, who left a fan event for her role in ‘Arrow’ to be with her father.
The show’s producer, Norman D. Golden II, tweeted and later deleted the message: “Katie Cassidy just left a Heroes Villains Fan Fest in Atlanta after the news of her dad David Cassidy’s condition.
“She still took pics with fans beforehand and now her privacy should be respected. Stay strong KC.”
Earlier this year, David revealed he is living with dementia, after fans were concerned when he forgot his lyrics during a gig.
Speaking to People magazine, he revealed his grandfather and mother had previously battled the disease, adding: “I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming.
“I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions. I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”
He has also spoken candidly in recent years about his struggles with alcohol.
After being arrested for driving under the influence for the fourth time, he told Piers Morgan in 2014: “If I take another drink, I’m going to die, physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually. I’m dead.”
He explained: “It’s very painful, especially when I spent most of my life being what I would consider a very loving, caring charitable man and someone who has always protected my own image until the time, not wanting to disappoint the millions of fans that I have around the world. And, and it’s very humbling and it’s also humiliating.”