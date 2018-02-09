David Dimbleby earned huge cheers and applause from the Question Time audience Thursday night for shutting down Terry Christian for being “boring”.

During a highly-charged debate over Brexit in Darlington, ardent Remainer Christian - dubbed the “most hated man on television” following his stint as host of the infamous 90′s show The Word - repeatedly spoke over Dimbleby and fellow guest Richard Tice, earning heckles of “shut up” from the audience.

But it was the panel’s chair who finally ended Christian’s tirade over the potential drawbacks of leaving the EU.

“Okay, let’s stop, stop, stop, stop, stop please,” Dimbleby demanded.

“It’s getting boring, you’re getting boring,” he continued, chanting “boring, boring”.