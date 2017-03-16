But despite Davina’s best attempts at getting her sexy on, it didn’t exactly go down well with viewers.

The 49-year-old was discussing a news item about hackers who can activate vibrators remotely when she started writhing around in her seat.

Davina McCall channeled her inner Meg Ryan on Wednesday’s ‘ Nightly Show ’ when she faked an orgasm on the live weekday show.

“I literally couldn’t look at Davina throughout that embarrassingly bad joke,” one tweeted.

“Seeing Davina have an orgasm has put me off sex for life,” another added.

“I have to turn over. Far too cringe,” another viewer tweeted.

And it didn’t do much for the show’s dismal viewing figures either, as viewers continue to desert the show.

Just one million of us tuned in to watch Tuesday’s edition, which was down 800,000 viewers on the previous night.

ITV’s newest arrival got off to a respectable start when almost three million viewers tuned in to see David Walliams kick off the new series, but that had dropped to 1.1m by his final show.

And comedian John Bishop failed to attract any new viewers when he took over presenting duties last week.

Despite many calling for the show to be axed and the News returned to its 10pm spot, ITV are standing their ground.

A spokesman said: “This is an eight-week run. We are not axing The Nightly Show, nor are we moving it.”

Watch Davina in errrm, action, in the video above.