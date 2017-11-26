Davina McCall Announces Split From Husband Matthew Robertson After 17 Years

Davina McCall has announced she has split from husband Matthew Robertson after 17 years of marriage. The former ‘Big Brother’ host confirmed the news in a statement (via The Sun), admitting it has been a “difficult time”.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Davina McCall has split from husband Matthew Robertson

“I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated,” she said. “Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time.” The pair married in June 2000 and have three children together - Holly, 16, Tilly, 14 and 11-year-old Chester.

David Jones - PA Images via Getty Images Davina and Matthew married in 2000

Davina previously had a short-lived marriage to Andrew Leggett in 1997, with the couple divorcing after less than a year together. News of her split from Matthew comes just days after she posted on Instagram saying she had made “so many mistakes” in her life, but that “there is always a new day”.

