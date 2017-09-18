Dawn French has opened up about the racist abuse she encountered during her marriage to Sir Lenny Henry, revealing that they were forced to increase security when someone tried to burn down their house.

The two comedians were married for 25 years until their split in 2010, and while Dawn has said they encountered prejudice throughout their relationship, one incident in particular stuck out for her.

Dave M. Benett via Getty Images Lenny and Dawn in 2009

Since her amicable split from the comedian and ‘Broadchurch’ actor seven years ago, Dawn has remarried with charity worker Mark Bignell in 2013.

Dave Hogan via Getty Images The two earlier in their relationship, in 1989

Lenny also has a new partner in theatre producer Lisa Makin, who he has been in a relationship with for four years.

Addressing the divorce years later, Dawn said: “[It] had been a very happy marriage for a very long time and you don’t stop looking after each other or caring for each other, whatever has happened.

“It was extremely upsetting at the time but I have clearly moved on and so has he.”

