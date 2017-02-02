Kris Marshall has quit ‘Death In Paradise’ after four years playing Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman in the BBC crime drama. It’s not yet been revealed how his character will leave the Caribbean-based series, but we do know that he’s already been replaced.

BBC Kris Marshall plays Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman in the BBC series.

The show’s hectic filming schedule and remote location are believed to be behind Kris’s decision to quit, and he says he’s now looking forward to spending more time with his family. Kris said: “Death in Paradise has been an incredible experience, six months every year filming on a tropical island in the sunshine – what’s not to love! “Humphrey was socially awkward and clumsy but also brilliant, I’ll miss him but it’s time to hand over to someone new and spend more time with my family.” The 43-year-old actor joined the programme at the beginning of the third series, following the exit of Ben Miller. ‘Father Ted’ star Ardal O’Hanlon has already been confirmed as the lead in the show’s seventh series.

Mark Von Holden via Getty Images Incoming: Ardal O'Hanlon

He’ll make his first appearance in tonight’s episode (Thursday 2 Feb), before filming for the next season begins in the Spring.. Speaking about his new role, Ardel said: “I am delighted to be joining Death in Paradise and exploring what’s made Mooney up and leave London for a life in the Caribbean. I’ve already had a taste of filming in Guadeloupe and can’t wait to get back.” Kris added: “I know Ardal will do a superb job and I just hope Humphrey gets a happy ending.”

BBC

Kris’s decision to quit ‘Death In Paradise’ comes as a surprise, as only last month he told HuffPost UK that he could “see myself doing this for ten years”. He told us: “The show is bigger than me. It’s one of those shows that has and can survive cast changes. If it does, then – could I see myself doing this for ten years? Yes.” But the 43-year-old also hinted that being apart from his wife and two young children for extended periods of filming in the Caribbean, could be the reason he wouldn’t be in it for the long haul. He added: “Other constraints come into play. It’s a long time away from family, real life gets in the way sometimes. The show’s bigger than me, obviously. We’ll see. How long is a piece of string?” Four years, it seems. ‘Death in Paradise’ continues tonight on BBC One at 9pm.