‘Death in Paradise’ star Kris Marshall has revealed that he made his decision to quit his tropical police station “three or four years ago”.

Kris shocked fans of the hit show with his announcement last week that he had packed his suitcases for the last time and departed Guadeloupe, where the show is filmed for six months of the year, but now he’s revealed it was no surprise to the producers of the show.

“It’s something my wife and I discussed three or four years ago. When I was first offered the job, my son was six months old and my wife wasn’t working, so it was a very easy decision. We decided I would do ‘Death in Paradise’ for a few years until it became impractical. It was always quite a finite thing. I certainly didn’t hide it from anyone I work with.”