The number of young people opting for degree apprenticeships rather than “traditional” university courses is set to skyrocket, a new study has predicted. According to Universities UK, the number of students choosing the “earn while you learn” scheme in England will soar by more than 650%, rising from 640 in 2015/16 to 4,850 a year by 2017/18. Degree apprenticeships - first introduced in 2015 - allow students to split their time between studying and working, while course fees are shared between the government and employers.

Wavebreakmedia via Getty Images The number of young people opting for degree apprenticeships is set to soar, according to researchers

Supporters of the scheme say apprenticeships not only address key skill shortages in engineering, tech and chartered management, but offer much-needed opportunities to part-time and mature students. Universities UK president Dame Julia Goodfellow said: “Many people feel they have been left behind in the drive to increase higher level skills in recent years. “Degree apprenticeships are an excellent way to get to these harder-to-reach groups while, at the same time, ensuring that what we deliver on campus meets the needs of students, the local area and its employers.” A range of employers, including Mercedes-Benz, Nestle, IBM and Transport for London, already work with universities to offer degree apprenticeships. By 2017/18, it is expected that at least 60 universities in England will be involved in the scheme, offering courses to more than 7,6000 apprentices.

Serge_Bertasius via Getty Images Aspiring police officers will now be able to undertake a three-year degree apprenticeships