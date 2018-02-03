Former lead singer of The Temptations, Dennis Edwards, has died at the age of 74. The family of the US star confirmed he had passed away in hospital one day before his 75th birthday. The cause of death was not revealed.

Bruce Glikas via Getty Images Dennis Edwards (1943-2018)

Dennis joined The Temptations in 1968, replacing David Ruffin, and scored huge hits including ‘Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone’, ‘Treat Her Like A Lady’, ‘I Can’t Get Next To You’ and ‘My Girl’.

PA Wire/PA Images The Temptations pictured in 1970 (back, left to right) Dennis Edwards, Eddie Kendricks, (front left to right) Melvin Franklin, Otis Williams and Paul Williams.

His nephew, Jason Quebec, paid tribute to him online, writing: “My uncle Dennis Edwards passed away this morning. Please keep my family in prayer. You were truly a class act, Dennis. I will miss you more than words can describe. It’s been a privilege to have been in your presence.” The Rev Jesse Jackson Snr paid tribute to his friend on Twitter, writing: “Dennis Edwards, former lead, singer of the # Temptations. I went to visit him at @ RushMedical. He slept away. In his life he inspired millions around the world. We shall all remember him. So talented. He is above # CloudNine, going higher. RIP my brother beloved.”

Dennis Edwards, former lead, singer of the #Temptations. I went to visit him at @RushMedical. He slept away. In his life he inspired millions around the world. We shall all remember him. So talented. He is above #CloudNine, going higher. RIP my brother beloved. pic.twitter.com/yg888HnOWz — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) February 2, 2018

Dennis got his big break when he joined The Contours after their lead singer was struck down with illness. After serving as the opening act for The Temptations on multiple occasions, band members Eddie Kendricks and Otis Williams eventually recruited him as their lead singer. Dennis also enjoyed a solo career, having a huge worldwide hit with ‘Don’t Look Any Further’ in 1984, before being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.