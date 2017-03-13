Mechanic Freddie has been in Weatherfield for exactly 12 months, but his time on t’cobbles is coming to an end.

Derek Griffiths , who plays Coronation Street’ s Freddie Smith, is leaving the soap after just one year.

Derek doesn’t have long left on screen as he’s already finished filming, which means his final scenes will be aired in April.

While Derek’s exact reason for leaving has not been made clear, The Sun has claimed he’s taken a role in a stage production of ‘Driving Miss Daisy’.

A source told the paper: “Derek has been a great asset to the soap and has thoroughly enjoyed the filming.

“He’s looking to the future and can’t wait to get stuck in with the play.”

The Huffington Post UK has contacted ‘Coronation Street’ for comment.

There’s no word yet on how bosses will write the character out, but he isn’t the only one whose exit is upcoming.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Nick Tilsley actor Ben Price will also be leaving ‘Corrie’ behind.

While exact details of his exit are being kept under wraps, Jane Danson, who plays his on-screen partner Leanne Battersby, has confirmed that the pair won’t get a happy ending.