Police investigating the Manchester suicide bombing have evacuated an area in the south of the city after finding a car which they say “may be significant to the investigation”. Detectives, who are still trying to piece together the movements of terrorist Salman Abedi between May 18 and May 22 when he killed 22 people at Manchester Area, located a vehicle on Devell House on Friday. The car, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said, is not far from Banff Road, in Rusholme, an area earlier cordoned off by police.

Andrew Yates / Reuters Police evacuate people in Rusholme Place in Manchester after finding a car that may be linked to the Manchester Arena bombing

Shortly before midday officers began “assessing the car” and erected a 100m cordon, “as a precaution”. People are being advised to avoid the area. GMP said the area has been evacuated. The Manchester Royal Infirmary will be open as normal, GMP said, but people are being evacuated from Ronald McDonald House. “An evacuation is being carried out and we would like to thank those in the local community for their cooperation and understanding.

Attack at Manchester Arena update: image released of Abedi carrying a suitcase. Did you see him? https://t.co/NiBYb83cwj pic.twitter.com/0MK24mvtlO — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 29, 2017

Latest update: cordon in place around the Banff Road area. Please avoid. pic.twitter.com/lBrPKQtp5s — G M Police (@gmpolice) June 2, 2017

“We are working closely with our partners to ensure public safety and to relocate people while we carry out this precautionary measure to ensure everyone’s safety.” Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said: “This is potentially a significant development in the investigation. The car is a white Nissan Micra that has been located at Devell House, not far from Banff Road. “We are very interested in anything people can tell us about the movements of this car, and who was in it, over the past months. We are also interested in any information about who may have had access to the car or who may have gone to and from it. “We are really grateful for the public’s continued help in what is a very fast moving investigation and again we appeal for the public to contact us with any information, however small you believe it may be, about Abedi’s movements.” The development comes as police released new CCTV images of Abedi in the hope of working out why he went to Banff road. It also came as the mother of the youngest victim of the attack, eight-year-old victim Saffie Roussos, was taken off life support and told about her daughter’s death. Meanwhile, following claims that warnings about Abedi were not followed up, officers have been unable to find any records of calls to the police anti-Terrorist Hotline regarding Abedi before the events of May 22. Police have asked for anyone who called them about the bomber before the attack to get in touch.

Sky News Police are still trying to trace the movements of Salman Abedi between May 18 and May 22 when he staged his attack

Saffie’s mother, Lisa, is now said to be “aware of the situation” but is still in a critical condition and on a life support machine. In a post on Facebook group Leyland Memories, family friend Mike Swanny said Roussos was now awake and out of surgery. He praised the bravery of Roussos and Saffie’s father Andrew, saying: “I am very proud of the strength that Lisa and Andrew have as a couple their bravery though (sic) this is commendable. He added: “Now they can start to deal and rebuild their lives, I hope this news will make everyone smile as this is the best news we’ve had through this tragedy.” Swanny told the Lancashire Evening Post: “Lisa’s pulling through. She was in a critical condition at first, but she came off life support on Saturday and was up and talking on Sunday. She’s aware of the situation with Saffie. “She’s still in hospital, but she’s moving her legs, which is fantastic.” Speaking about the new CCTV images, Jackson said: “We are still working to track the movements of Salman Abedi and have already released a number of images of him, in the hope that they will jog people’s memories.

PA Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos was the youngest victim of the Manchester bombing; her mother Lisa was critically injured in the blast and remains in a critical condition