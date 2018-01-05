Did Your #BestNine2017 Photos Have The Same Problem As Mine?

I’ve purposefully held back from posting this for the first few days of 2018. Assuming you have been swamped by stories of how to save money, lose weight, write goals, sleep more, give up alcohol and *then* some, it all just becomes wallpaper, right? If you don’t start bang on New Year’s Day, is it even worth doing?? I beg to differ.

Peeking into the lives of others on New Year’s Eve was addictive

Floods of social media feeds were filled with #BestNine2017 grids on the last day of the year. Peeking into the highlights of other people became addictive as I marvelled in seeing nine squares of joy, happiness and love. Weddings, newborns, holidays, significant milestones, the lot! As an authentic family photographer from Greater Manchester, there’s nothing more satisfying than seeing photos illustrate the finest stories of a person’s year. However, it struck me how most grids created by females, on the whole, had one type of photo missing. Photos of themselves. Just them. No one else; just them.

Last year, I blogged about my mum story. I talked about how I want to empower mums to take personal responsibility for realising the benefits of being in more photos with their children on a continuous basis. It bugs me that most mums don’t get in enough photos and I am still on a mission to stop this for the sake of our children. And it shouldn’t be up to the dads either, don’t get me started!