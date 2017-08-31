Disney Frozen Socks For Kids Recalled Over Fears They Might Contain Restricted Chemical

The retailer said this chemical was discovered in only one of their deliveries of the product but to be on the safe side, they encourage all customers who have received or bought these socks to return them to the nearest Lindex store for a full refund.

“Our customers’ safety and the quality of our products are top priorities for us at Lindex and we have a major focus on this in the creation of our fashion,” the retailer said in a statement.

“We regret that these socks incorrectly have passed our security controls.”

The recall only affects the socks with article number 833 7410285 5170 1611.