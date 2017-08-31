Disney Frozen Socks For Kids Recalled Over Fears They Might Contain Restricted Chemical

A retailer has recalled a pack of Disney Frozen socks for children over fears they they might contain a restricted chemical.
Finnish-owned fashion chain Lindex discovered that one pair of the socks (the one with Anna motif) in the three-pack does not meet their safety requirements.
The socks with the article number 833 7410285 5170 1611 reportedly contain a chemical that is included on Lindex’s list of restricted chemicals.
Lindex said in a statement: “The chemical that has been discovered is not allowed as it breaks down to substances that are suspected to be carcinogenic.”
The retailer said this chemical was discovered in only one of their deliveries of the product but to be on the safe side, they encourage all customers who have received or bought these socks to return them to the nearest Lindex store for a full refund.
“Our customers’ safety and the quality of our products are top priorities for us at Lindex and we have a major focus on this in the creation of our fashion,” the retailer said in a statement.
“We regret that these socks incorrectly have passed our security controls.”
The recall only affects the socks with article number 833 7410285 5170 1611.