‘DIY SOS’ is always an emotional watch, but Wednesday’s (7 March) episode was more poignant than usual, as the team helped a victim of the Westminster terror attack. Nick Knowles and his army of builders, plumbers and electricians were called upon to transform the home of PC Kris Aves, who suffered life-changing injuries in the attack on 22 March last year.

BBC The 'DIY SOS' team made over the house of Westminster attack victim PC Kris Aves

Kris, was left wheelchair-bound after suffering from two broken legs, numerous head injuries, a lacerated elbow, a damaged left shoulder, sternum and spinal cord after Khalid Masood mounted the pavement in a 4X4 and drove into him and his colleagues. As a result of his injuries, he had been unable to get around his home in Barnet and had been living in Stoke Mandeville Hospital, in Aylesbury. So, it was up to Nick and the team to make his house accessible for his rehabilitation, in order for him to move back home.

Police officer Kris was left paralysed after being hit by a van in the Westminster bridge terrorist attack. Seven months later he is FINALLY able to live in his own home, thanks to #DIYSOS.

With the help of many local volunteers, the team managed to totally reconfigure and redesign his house - as well as installing a lift - in just nine days. The results were revealed to him and his partner in hugely emotional scenes. “What you guys have done in this house... has made me able to come home to my family,” Kris told the team. “I’ve seen rooms I haven’t seen for seven months.” Viewers were moved to tears by the build:

Very emotional viewing. Can’t believe it was almost a year ago when so many lives were changed forever. Those who were there will never forget.

So heartening to see the very best of humanity in this show 💙 https://t.co/56sSXz2R2H — DCI Julie Henderson (@DCIHenderson) March 7, 2018

I don’t personally know the PC injured in the Westminster attack however we are all a family, but as a serving Met officer 2017 was awful, from the bottom of my heart I’d like to thank @DIYSOS @MrNickKnowles etc for doing what you’re doing. I’m sobbing! #diysos #police #999 — James (@rando__) March 7, 2018

So emotional watching #DIYSOS An amazing response from volunteers who just wanted to help someone who protected them ❤️👮🏻‍♂️ @BBCOne — RussellGrant.Com (@RussellGrantcom) March 7, 2018

Others called out the government for not doing enough to support Kris following the attack:

Why the hell are #DIYSOS having to alter the house for the Officer injured outside the houses of parliament. Shouldn't @theresa_may and @MayorofLondon have sorted this straight away? — James (@JamesKitesurf) March 7, 2018

One question that strikes me having watched tonights tear jerking DIY SOS - where the hell is the Govt et al when it comes to making sure Kris has everything he needs?? — PC_(not so)Angry (@PC_Angry) March 7, 2018

This man is a National hero... 💛

