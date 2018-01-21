Thousands of people have gathered at a church in Limerick to remember the life of Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan. Fans young and old, many clutching white roses and daffodils, streamed to St Joseph’s Church where a public reposal was held on Sunday. A floral tribute from her bandmates beside her open coffin read: “The song has ended, but the memories linger on.”

PA Wire/PA Images A floral tribute from bandmates is placed on the coffin of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan as it leaves St Joseph's Church in Limerick.

Photographs of the Irish singer performing and one of her with the Pope, were placed along the church walls. Four books of condolence were also opened inside the church for mourners to sign. The public reposal is the first in a series of services to be held before the funeral mass taking place in the Church of Saint Ailbe in Ballybricken, Co Limerick, on Tuesday at 11.30am. Canon Liam McNamara, the Associate Pastor and a close friend of the O’Riordan family, will act as the Chief Celebrant of the Requiem Mass. Father James Walton will be the chief co-celebrant, alongside Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly and Archbishop Dermot Clifford, the Archbishop Emeritus of Cashel and Emly. The funeral mass will be broadcast live by Limerick’s local radio station. Tuesday’s service will be followed by a private family burial.

PA Wire/PA Images The coffin of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan is removed from St Joseph's Church in Limerick.

PA Wire/PA Images People queue to pay their respects to Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan at St Joseph's Church in Limerick, Ireland, during a public reposal.

PA Wire/PA Images A book of condolences for Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan is opened at Limerick Council offices.

PA Wire/PA Images