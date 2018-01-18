Ole, who played with Dolores in rock band D.A.R.K, said his “heart is broken” in a post on the band’s official Facebook page.

Ole Koretsky paid an emotional tribute to the singer, who was found dead in a London Hotel room on Monday (15 January), at the age of 46.

The boyfriend of late Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan has said he is “lost” following her death earlier this week.

“My friend, partner, and the love of my life is gone. My heart is broken and it is beyond repair,” he wrote.

“Dolores is beautiful. Her art is beautiful. Her family is beautiful. The energy she continues to radiate is undeniable.

“I am lost. I miss her so much. I will continue to stumble around this planet for some time knowing well there’s no real place for me here now.”

Fellow bandmate Andy Rourke added: “I am heartbroken and devastated by the news of the sudden and unexpected passing of Dolores.

“I have truly enjoyed the years we spent together and feel privileged to call her a close friend. It was a bonus to work with her in our band D.A.R.K. and witness firsthand her breathtaking and unique talent.

“I will miss her terribly. I send my love and condolences to her family and loved ones.”