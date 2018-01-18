The boyfriend of late Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan has said he is “lost” following her death earlier this week.
Ole Koretsky paid an emotional tribute to the singer, who was found dead in a London Hotel room on Monday (15 January), at the age of 46.
Ole, who played with Dolores in rock band D.A.R.K, said his “heart is broken” in a post on the band’s official Facebook page.
“My friend, partner, and the love of my life is gone. My heart is broken and it is beyond repair,” he wrote.
“Dolores is beautiful. Her art is beautiful. Her family is beautiful. The energy she continues to radiate is undeniable.
“I am lost. I miss her so much. I will continue to stumble around this planet for some time knowing well there’s no real place for me here now.”
Fellow bandmate Andy Rourke added: “I am heartbroken and devastated by the news of the sudden and unexpected passing of Dolores.
“I have truly enjoyed the years we spent together and feel privileged to call her a close friend. It was a bonus to work with her in our band D.A.R.K. and witness firsthand her breathtaking and unique talent.
“I will miss her terribly. I send my love and condolences to her family and loved ones.”
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson previously said her death was not being treated as suspicious, with the case being passed on to a coroner.
Dolores had been “in London for a short recording session” prior to her death, and was due to re-record The Cranberries’ hit ‘Zombie’ with rock band Bad Wolves this week.
Many famous faces rushed to pay tribute to Dolores when news of her death broke, including her Cranberries bandmates, who posted a message on Twitter.
“We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores,” it read. “She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today.”
The Cranberries released their debut album, ‘Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?’ in March 1993, and the in the years that followed, the band went on to sell more than 40 million records worldwide.
After five albums, they decided to go on a hiatus in 2003, and Dolores released two solo albums before the band’s 2009 reunion, also recording one album with D.A.R.K.