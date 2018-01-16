Dolores O'Riordan's Death Not Suspicious, Say Police

The death of The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.
On Monday (15 January), her publicist announced the performer had died in a London Hotel room, at the age of 46.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson has now said the case has been passed on to a coroner.
They said in a statement: “Police in Westminster have dealt with a sudden death. Officers were called at 09.05am on Monday 15 January to a hotel in Park Lane, W1. A 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be compiled for the coroner.”
Dolores had been “in London for a short recording session” prior to her death, and was due to re-record The Cranberries’ hit ‘Zombie’ with rock band Bad Wolves this week.
Lead singer Tommy Vext said he was “shocked and saddened at the news of Dolores’s passing”.
“When we heard she liked our version [of ‘Zombie’] and wanted to sing on it, it was the greatest compliment a new band, or any band for that matter, could have received,” he wrote on Instagram.
“Our hearts are broken that we were not able to see this collaboration through and our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends, loved ones and fans in Ireland and around the globe.
“We hope we can still make her proud by sharing our version of Zombie with the world.”
Many famous faces rushed to pay tribute to Dolores when news of her death broke, including her Cranberries bandmates, who posted a message on Twitter.
“We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores,” it read. “She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today.”
The Cranberries released their debut album, ‘Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?’ in March 1993, and the in the years that followed, the band went on to sell more than 40 million records worldwide.
After five albums, they decided to go on a hiatus in 2003, and Dolores released two solo albums before the band’s 2009 reunion.