Dolores O'Riordan's Death Not Suspicious, Say Police

The death of The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

On Monday (15 January), her publicist announced the performer had died in a London Hotel room, at the age of 46.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson has now said the case has been passed on to a coroner.

They said in a statement: “Police in Westminster have dealt with a sudden death. Officers were called at 09.05am on Monday 15 January to a hotel in Park Lane, W1. A 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be compiled for the coroner.”