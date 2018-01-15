Dolores O’Riordan has died at the age of 46, her publicist has confirmed.
A statement issued on Monday (15 January) afternoon, explained that the Cranberries singer had been “in London for a short recording session” at the time of her death.
Her publicist added (via Irish publication The Journal): “No further details are available at this time. Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”
The Cranberries released their debut album, ‘Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?’ in March 1993, and the in the years that followed, the band went on to sell more than 40 million records worldwide.
After five albums, they decided to go on a hiatus in 2003, and Dolores released two solo albums before the band’s 2009 reunion.
In 2017, they released an acoustic record, ‘Something Else’, which was well-received by critics and made it into the UK Albums Chart Top 20.
Dolores is survived by her three children.
