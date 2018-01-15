Dolores O’Riordan has died at the age of 46, her publicist has confirmed. A statement issued on Monday (15 January) afternoon, explained that the Cranberries singer had been “in London for a short recording session” at the time of her death.

James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock

Her publicist added (via Irish publication The Journal): “No further details are available at this time. Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.” The Cranberries released their debut album, ‘Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?’ in March 1993, and the in the years that followed, the band went on to sell more than 40 million records worldwide.

REX/Shutterstock The Cranberries in 1999