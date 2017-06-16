Even though the likes of McFly’s Harry Judd, ‘Emmderdale’ actor Matthew Wolfenden and swimmer Mark Foster were getting naked, it was Fake Britain’s Dominic Littlewood that everyone was talking about during Thursday (16 June) night’s ‘The Real Full Monty’.
The presenter had viewers giggling when he unveiled a rather unusual tattoo, whilst shedding his clothes as part of their routine.
It was revealed he has a tattoo (or at least everyone believed it was a permanent inking) on his bum that reads “100% beef”.
Here it is in all its glory:
Wow. That’s quite something.
The show also saw former ‘TOWIE’ star Elliott Wright, ballet dancer Wayne Sleep, ‘Red Dwarf’ actor Danny John Jules and ‘Pointless’ host Alexander Armstrong getting their kit off.
Under the guidance of choreographer Ashley Banjo, the boys recreated the famous routine from the original film to help raise awareness for prostate and testicular cancer.
They had just six days of rehearsals to learn the choreography and gain the confidence to strip, ready for the moment of truth in front of 2000 people at The London Palladium.
If you missed ‘The Real Full Monty’ and are wondering where you can catch up on it, it’s available on the ITV Hub.