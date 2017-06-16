Even though the likes of McFly’s Harry Judd, ‘Emmderdale’ actor Matthew Wolfenden and swimmer Mark Foster were getting naked, it was Fake Britain’s Dominic Littlewood that everyone was talking about during Thursday (16 June) night’s ‘The Real Full Monty’.

The presenter had viewers giggling when he unveiled a rather unusual tattoo, whilst shedding his clothes as part of their routine.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Dominic Littlewood

It was revealed he has a tattoo (or at least everyone believed it was a permanent inking) on his bum that reads “100% beef”.

Here it is in all its glory:

ITV Dominic is the proud owner of this tattoo

Wow. That’s quite something.

Absolutely howling with laughter 'cause Dominic Littlewood has a tattoo on his arse cheek that says '100% BEEF.' — SRB (@shanrose_xo) June 15, 2017

Did my eyes just see a 100% beef tattoo on Dominic Littlewood's arse? #TheRealFullMonty — Ryan James (@RyanJL) June 15, 2017

Absolute sports and got the awareness out! Still can't get over Dom's tattoo 100% Beef 😂 #TheRealFullMonty — Emma Matthews (@EmmaMatthews10) June 15, 2017

100% BEEF! Definitely just spat my tea out. #TheRealFullMonty — Jennifer Mills (@jennffer) June 15, 2017

100% real beef tattoo is really something else. — Cein Charlesworth (@anne_droid_x) June 15, 2017

The show also saw former ‘TOWIE’ star Elliott Wright, ballet dancer Wayne Sleep, ‘Red Dwarf’ actor Danny John Jules and ‘Pointless’ host Alexander Armstrong getting their kit off.

Under the guidance of choreographer Ashley Banjo, the boys recreated the famous routine from the original film to help raise awareness for prostate and testicular cancer.

ITV Is it getting hot in here, or is it just us? 🔥

They had just six days of rehearsals to learn the choreography and gain the confidence to strip, ready for the moment of truth in front of 2000 people at The London Palladium.