Brazilian Couple Finally Have Wedding Photos Taken 60 Years After Getting Married

When Dona Rosa and Seu Russo married in 1957 in a relative’s yard, it was a modest affair: an aunt made the cake, Rosa’s godmother made her dress and the family gathered around to celebrate the union of two young people, about to build their lives together.

Unfortunately the couple didn’t have any photos of that magical day way back when, they only had their memories to work with.

But all of that changed, 60 years later, when a collective of creatives in São Paulo, Brazil, teamed up to help the couple recreate their wedding day. And this time, there was a photographer and videographer on hand to capture the special day.